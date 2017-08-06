Major construction in New Britain begins Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The landscape of the Hardware city will be changing for the better.

A $2.1 million dollar road project aimed at repaving several streets will begin on Monday. More than 45 streets, totaling over nine miles of road will be milled and paved over the next eight weeks.

City workers will also be sealing up cracks on several other city streets, a move Mayor Erin Stewart says will save New Britain money in the long run.

"That's just to prevent the roads from getting into worse condition and we buy a couple more years so we don't have to spend as much money so often," says Mayor Stewart who is running for re-election this fall.

The roads chosen for repaving aren't random.

The city's engineering department completed a major year-long assessment of every street in the city. Several factors such as traffic level, the number of potholes, even how frequently plows remove snow went into choosing the roads.

The high price tag for the project is feasible for the city thanks to a saving program initiated by Stewart over two years ago.

"We're always very reliant on state funds in order to pave our streets. This year with the Town "A" Road Program being reduced to nothing, next year who knows," says Stewart. "We have to make sure that we continue to put a little bit of money aside every year to do that."

She says several police officers will be at construction sites directing traffic through the detours. Mayor Stewart says a majority of the work will be done at night.