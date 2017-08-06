× Swimming area at Kettletown State Park closed due to algae blooms, park still open

SOUTHBURY — DEEP officials are saying they have closed the swimming area at Kettletown State Park because of the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the water.

DEEP says that the area will remain closed until the algae subsides.

According to officials, toxic algae blooms started to develop at Kettletown late last week, and a warning had been posted there Friday urging swimmers to stay away from the areas where a greenish film on the water was seen.

Even though the swimming area is closed, Kettletown State Park is still open.

There is also a warning for blue-green algae at Indian Well State Park in Shelton. That warning is still posted but the swim area is open.

High bacteria levels have also closing 5 other swimming areas across the state: