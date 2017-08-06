The Real Story: Allowing people as young as 50 to buy into Medicare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After another failure by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), a bipartisan group of Senators is now working instead on fixing problems with the law, problemS that have led to skyrocketing increases in premiums, sharply higher deductibles and co-pays and reduced benefits. Meanwhile, Democrats in the House, including Connecticut’s Joe Courtney and John Larson, have come up with a new idea: Allowing people as young as 50 to buy into Medicare. Larson explains how that would work, and why he thinks it also should appeal to employers.

Guest: US Rep. John Larson (D-Dist. 1)