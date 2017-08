Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Connecticut Senate this week gave final legislative approval to a package of concessions expected to cover $1.5B of the estimated $5B budget deficit through June 2019. Still to be completed, however, is work on the rest of the budget, with the focus on financial aid to cities and towns (the biggest chunk of spending). How much longer is the process going to take, and what is the “hangup”?

Guest: Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D) Berlin, House Speaker