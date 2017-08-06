The Real Story: Trump threatens to drop insurance subsidies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Connecticut's health insurance exchange has performed much better than many others across the country, there is potential trouble on the horizon. The two remaining insurers, Anthem and Connecticare, are both warning that they may decide to pull out of the exchange, if the Trump Administration decides to drop the subsidies that have made health insurance more affordable for low-income individuals. The companies have already submitted double-digit rate increase requests to the state Insurance Department.

Guest: Jim Wadleigh, CEO, AccessHealthCT