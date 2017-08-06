× Trial over man’s fall onto Metro-North wires to begin

NEW HAVEN— A trial is set to begin for a $20 million lawsuit against Metro-North Railroad by a man severely injured when he climbed a Metro-North tower in Connecticut and fell on electric wires that power the trains.

A federal court jury in New Haven is scheduled to begin hearing testimony Monday.

The lawsuit says Omar Colon, of New Haven, climbed the tower in West Haven in March 2011 to get a better look at some deer. Colon says a shock from nearby Metro-North power lines caused him to fall on a high-voltage line. He suffered severe burns on most of his body and both his legs were amputated.

Colon alleges Metro-North didn’t post adequate warning signs on the tower.

Metro-North officials say Colon was trespassing and failed to heed posted warnings.