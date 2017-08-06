× Vernon couple gets married during Red Sox game

BOSTON — A Vernon couple had a lot guests at their wedding Saturday, but they didn’t have to feed them.

Eric and Liz Osleger of Vernon took their vows during the Red Sox game in Fenway Park against the Chicago White Sox. The bride wore a gray tank top and the groom wore a Patriots shirt with Tom Brady’s number, and a gray tie.

Attendance at the game was 36,599 on Saturday night.

At the end of the night, the Red Sox beat the White Sox 4-1.

Impromptu wedding ceremony between innings! 👰🤵 Congrats to the newly weds! https://t.co/JvSuCXSOwD—

Red Sox (@RedSox) August 06, 2017