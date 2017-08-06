× Victim of Danbury plane crash dies from injuries

DANBURY — One of the three people injured in a plane crash last week has died from his injuries.

According to an obituary in the Stamford Advocate, Mark Stern, 63, passed away Thursday. A memorial will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Norwalk Inn, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk

Stern was one of three people aboard a Cessna Skyhawk which had just taken off from the Danbury Airport with three men on board when the plane crashed nearby.

The Skyhawk can carry four people and is a single-engine, high wing aircraft.

When firefighters arrived, they found the plane in the field just behind the dog park in heavy brush. At the time of the crash, the three people were removed and taken to Danbury Hospital. One patient was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries with plans of being transferred to Westchester Medical Center via medivac.

Fire officials said the plane was reportedly rented at Danbury Airport.