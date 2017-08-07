× Bethlehem man arrested following sexual assault investigation

BETHLEHEM — State police have arrested a Bethlehem man for the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls.

State police say they began their investigation into the allegations in December of 2016, when they received reports from the Arch Bridge School at Wellspring in Bethlehem.

Two teenage girls said that they had been sexually assaulted by a man Milieu Counselor in June of 2016. The Arch Bridge School is a private school serving children, grades 1-12, with emotional, psychological and learning vulnerabilities. Police were told that the counselor had left the state at the time of the complaint.

State Police along with the help of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, identified the Michael Capozzi as the suspect.

On the morning of August 7 2017, Capozzi was arrested by State Police Troop L.

Capozzi, 29 of Bethlehem, is being charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, and risk of injury to a minor. He is held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Bantam Superior Court later Monday.