× Bridgeport’s baseball stadium to shift to entertainment venue

BRIDGEPORT — The Bluefish will be moving on and concerts will take their place at the Harbor Yard baseball stadium in downtown Bridgeport.

MayorJoe Ganim plans to announce Thursday that Live Nation has been selected to create an amphitheater on the property.

“This is a great boutique Ampitheatre for Bridgeport. We are looking forward to bringing great artists to Bridgeport,” said concert promoter Jim Koplik.

Ganim said in a statement, “The ownership of the Amphitheatre will be retained by the City and will be developed at the investment of approximately $15 million dollars through a public/private partnership… This next chapter of Bridgeport’s future is bright with the benefits and experience of a world known entertainment company like Live Nation, and the historic success of Saffan as a venue operator, to bring in concerts and shows that will certainly put Bridgeport in the forefront as a destination place for family and friends.”

The statement said the plans are for about 25 events at the venue per summer season.

41.171470 -73.188364