Connecticut’s upcoming ‘Tax-Free Holiday’ helps keep back-to-school expenses under control

HARTFORD— Connecticut’s annual week-long tax-free holiday will run Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26.

The National Retail Federation said the average family with elementary and high-school children spend an average of $690 on back-to-school items each year.

The temporary tax exemptions apply to footwear and other clothing items costing less than $100 per item. Some items include sleepwear, footwear, athletic clothing, and rain jackets. For a complete list of tax-exempt items, click here.

In addition to taking advantage of the tax-free holiday, the Connecticut Better Business Bureau offers advice to save even more money by checking inventory before shopping, creating a budget, signing up for coupon alerts, comparing prices between stores, and shopping online.