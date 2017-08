WEST HARTFORD— Farmington police are investigating a credit card fraud involving the probable skimming of an ATM card.

Police are looking to identify the person shown in the attached photos which show the person using a duplicated ATM card at a bank located at Bishops Corner in West Hartford on May 22, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sean Fritz at 860-675-2400 or by emailing fritzs@farmington-ct.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 860-675-2483.