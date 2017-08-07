Going the extra mile to see the eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The trip kicked off at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford and, if all goes to plan, it will end in Stanley, Idaho.

It's a two-week trek for about two minutes of satisfaction. Michael Paolucci is the CEO and founder of Slooh, the Litchfield County based company that serves it's members with access to celestial image streams, internet broadcasts, and real time views through their network of observatories and telescopes.

This week, Paolucci and Slooh's chief astronomer Paul Cox are hitting the road in an Airstream trailer and headed on a tour towards Stanley, Idaho where they will join eclipse enthusiasts to host a three-day festival for their members. "This is going to incredible," Paolucci said. "We have satellites, we have telescopes and we can set them up anywhere in the most remote locations."

Paolucci and Cox are driving along the "Path of Totality" -- visiting locations like science centers from east to west where people are most likely to see the total solar eclipse. "There is no precedent for this," Cox said. "A total solar eclipse that will be visible over such a widely populous area." Paolucci added, "it's been over a hundred years since a total solar eclipse has moved all the way across the country like this... to experience it in person, it will be overwhelming."

