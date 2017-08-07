× Hamden smoking ban may be expanded to all public areas

HAMDEN — Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is hopeful about a proposed new smoking ban that would extend a current ban to all public areas in the city.

The new ban, to be debated Monday night, is an expansion of a current ban on smoking in parks. Approved last July, that ban went into effect last October.

The city of Hamden’s Legislative Committee will consider the following on Monday night:

“Public Hearing: Amendment to ordinance prohibiting smoking and/or the use of tobacco products at Town parks or recreational properties, public school grounds and all other designated Town owned property”

Leng posted the following on twitter:

Recommended expansion of our #Hamden smoking park ban to hopefully soon include most all public areas. LC considers Monday. #HealthyHamden — Curt Balzano Leng (@curtleng) August 6, 2017