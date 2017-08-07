× Nathan Carman in court to seek insurance on sunken boat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nathan Carman, whose mother presumably died when his fishing boat sank last year, is scheduled have his legal case heard Monday as he pursues insurance compensation for the sunken boat, according to WCVB.

National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States are asking for a judge’s support as they refuse to pay the insurance policy on Carman’s 31-foot fishing vessel.

Carman’s legal filing said his insurance claim on the boat was originally accepted, but the companies later reversed their position.

In a court document, the insurance companies argue the insurance policy covers property damage only if due to an accidental cause.

