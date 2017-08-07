× New London: Police seize gun, multiple rounds of ammunition following investigation

NEW LONDON— Police located and seized a “357” Smith & Wesson revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition on Monday.

Police acquired a search and seizure warrant for 115 Blinman St., New London, where they arrested Ariel Quinones, 61, New London.

Quinones is a convicted felon and currently on probation for domestic violence, police said.

Quinones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.