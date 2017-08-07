Police: 4-month-old found dead in hot car after grandmother left her inside SUV

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A four-month-old girl was found dead inside her grandmother’s car after police say she was left inside the SUV for most of the day.

The child’s grandmother thought she had dropped the girl off at a daycare Friday morning, on the way to work, according to Mark Opgrande, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma County sheriff’s office.

The woman, who has custody of the child, went to pick up her granddaughter around 5 pm. Daycare workers told her she did not drop off the infant, and looked inside the facility for her. They later discovered the baby deceased in the back of her grandmother’s car. Officials believe she was in the car all day while her grandmother was at work in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma County sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the death.

On average, 37 children die each year in the United States after being left in a car, the safety organization Kids and Cars said.

Nearly 30 car deaths involving kids have been reported this year, according to NoHeatStroke.org, a data site run by a meteorology and litigation expert.