Hamden leaders propose ban on public smoking

HAMDEN -- Several town leaders feel smoking shouldn't be allowed in Hamden--and they may have the legislation to back it.

Monday night, council members and Hamden residents discussed an amendment to a 2016 piece of legislation that would expand an already in place ban on smoking in public places. The legislation would give the Mayor's Office the power to dictate what constitutes a public place.

"This is a seizure of power," says Hamden Republican Minority Leader Marjorie Bonadies who feels the amendment is a matter of government overreach. "It could be a parade. So that could mean the streets of Hamden could then be designated as town run and you could receive a citation for walking down the street with a tobacco in your mouth for $100"

But other community members fell the amendment is exactly what Hamden needs.

"When someone says I don't want to breathe that smoke, they should have the legal backing that supports their right to say that. And the people who are doing that smoking in public places should be accountable for their actions," says Phil Lista, a Hamden resident.

Town leaders tabled the vote in order to revise the amendment in order to ensure all rights are protected.

They will revisit the vote in two weeks.