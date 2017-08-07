Rain on the way this afternoon, then nicer weather for the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the exception of one speed bump, we have some really nice weather for this upcoming week. That speed bump will come in the form of showers (and possibly a period of heavier rain) on Monday into early Tuesday. There could be a few late morning showers possible on Monday, but the better chance for rain is in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool on Monday in the 60s to around 70, before returning to more normal levels (80s) for the rest of the week.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Increasing clouds with rain, heavy at times in the afternoon and evening/thunder, highs in the 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, pleasant, high 80.

Wednesday/Thursday: Sunny/warm, low humidity, highs in the 80s.

Friday: Sunshine with highs in the 80s.

