State police investigating bomb threat in Willington

WILLINGTON — State police are investigating a bomb threat at a truck stop in the northeastern part of the state.

State police said around 2:45 p.m., troopers were called to TA Willington truck stop on I- 84, exit 71 in Willington for a bomb threat. Police said the truck stop employees made the decision to evacuate the building with the assistance of troopers.

Troopers remain on scene investigating. State police K-9 units are assisting with the investigation.