× State police make arrest in road rage investigation near Shelton

SHELTON — State police have arrested one man in connection to a road rage incident in Shelton. He is being charged with assaulting a police officer.

On August 5, State Police Troop I investigated a road rage incident that occurred on Route 8. Police say that incident resulted in an altercation between two people and through their investigation they arrested Mark Wingster.

Wingster, 30, is being charged with assault on a police officer, resisting/interfering with police officer, reckless driving, risk of injury to a child, and breach of peace. He is scheduled to be in Derby court August 21 at 9 a.m.

Information remains limited regarding the incident as police are still investigating. They are asking anyone with information to contact Troop I in Bethany at 203.393.4200