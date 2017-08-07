Stew Leonard’s pulls imitation crab meat from shelves after customer finds metal in product

DANBURY— Stew Leonard’s pulled all imitation crab meat from the shelves after a customer found razor blades in one of the containers.

The customer shared images of the contaminated crab meat on FaceBook. The customer purchased the product on Sunday at Stew Leonard’s in Danbury.

The company said in a statement that they removed all packages from the shelves and checked them for metal and other foreign objects. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

“The health and safety of our shoppers remains our top priority. Any customers who purchased imitation crab meat or Stew Leonard’s seafood salad with a sell by date of August 12, 2017 from Stew Leonard’s may return the product for a full refund,” the company said in a statement.