Tree worker struck and killed in Windsor identified

WINDSOR — The Windsor Police Department said they have identified a tree company worker who was killed after he was hit by a tree limb.

Windsor Police Capt. Thomas LePore said the man was working on private property, a wooded area of 777 Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor, when he was hit by a large branch on Friday at around 12:15 p.m.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Police said Shawn Varley, 33, of Harwinton suffered a fatal blow to the head by a tree branch. Varley had been working for J&J Lumber Corp. of Dover Plains, NY.