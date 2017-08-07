Tuesday: Dreary morning gives way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It doesn't feel much like August out there! Rain will taper to scattered showers tonight with areas of fog and drizzle. Tuesday will be a transition day leading to dry and sunny weather for the middle of the week.

On Tuesday clouds, fog and areas of drizzle will break for some sunshine, especially in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for passing shower but most towns will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday look gorgeous with lots of sun, low humidity and warmer temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s.

One area of question is late Friday into early Saturday morning. Some of our computer models show a disturbance that could bring showers or a period of rain. But there is still a chance this ends up missing Connecticut providing continued sunny, dry weather.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Occasional rain and drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Chance lingering shower. Cloudy start with areas of drizzle and fog then slow clearing. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny/warm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Chance for showers or a period of rain. Low confidence forecast. High: 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.