1 person injured following shooting in Willimantic; police investigating

WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday that left one person injured.

Willimantic police said the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m., at 503 Pleasant Street.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Detective Eric Dean at 860-465-3135.

Police added that this shooting is an isolated incident and there was no safety concern to the public. No additional information has been released at this time.