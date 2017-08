× 1,200 without power on New Haven/North Haven border

HARTFORD — United Illuminating said an overhead wire made contact with a wooden arm of a telephone pole and the pole caught fire near the New Haven/North Haven border.

They said 1,200 customers are without power initially at around 7 a.m.,  but that number was lowered to about 340 customers just after 8 a.m.

Repairs expected to be complete by 9 a.m. but all customers may have power back before that.

