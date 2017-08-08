× 2nd person charged with manslaughter in connection to death of asthmatic man in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police have charged a second person with manslaughter in connection to the death of a man who suffered an asthma attack while he was being assaulted and later died.

Police have charged Latrel Baker, 20, of Bridgeport with manslaughter in the first degree and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of an assault on April 27. Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Victor Diaz had been assaulted by several people.

During the assault, Diaz suffered an asthma attack. He was admitted to the hospital and died on April 30.

“This was a brutal attack on a young man from Bridgeport by those who were supposedly his friends,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Armando AJ Perez. “Those who participated in this horrible crime are one-by-one being held accountable thanks to the hard work and persistence of the Bridgeport Police. If you do violence to another person in Bridgeport, we will come after you and we will find you, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Last week, police arrested Latia Quarles and charged her with manslaughter in the first degree for her role in Diaz’s death. She is being held on $150,000 bond. Police said additional arrests in this case are expected shortly.

41.186548 -73.195177