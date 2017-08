Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was just involved in an accident on the highway when a distracted driver didn't see me and hit me on my motorcycle from behind as we approached a traffic jam. I am supposed to get out of the hospital today and have a litany of issues (work, injuries, my bike and family) that are on my mind. How long will the process take and what steps can I take to expedite them? I'm hoping to be able to go to Middletown on Wednesday!

Bill C.