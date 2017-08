HARTFORD – Today is International Cat Day!

Celebrate your furry little felines by sharing your pictures of them.

You can share yours by emailing us at share61@fox61.com, leave pictures in the comments section of our Facebook post, tag us on Twitter or Instagram, send them through the FOX61 app, or use the “submit” button below (desktop only).

Pictures of your pets will be shared here in our photo gallery, and your cat could make our FOX61 News at 4!