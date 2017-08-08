Couple can’t afford to buy mansion; buys ritzy private San Francisco street instead

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A couple in California is now the proud owner of one of the most exclusive streets in San Francisco.

They bought Presidio Terrace for $90,000 when they couldn’t afford their own million dollar mansion.

Some of the extremely wealthy residents of street aren’t happy about the sale – they weren’t even aware it was being sold!

Presidio Terrace is lined with multimillion dollar mansions. Built in 1905, the oval-shaped street has been home to a number of prominent and famous residents, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

The area has been managed by the homeowners association, but because the tax bill has been going to the wrong address for 30 years, the taxes have not been paid. The street wound up on an internet treasurer’s tax auction, where Michael Cheng and his wife Tina Lam ended up buying the street – and sidewalks as well.

Now, homeowners are calling on the Board of Supervisors to negate the sale.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for October.