CT Lottery excited about two big jackpot drawings this week

ROCKY HILL — The Connecticut Lottery has hit a milestone and it’s not due an all-time jackpot, but rather two jackpots.

The Mega Millions top prize has topped $307 million, while the Powerball jackpot is now over $350 million and both are growing.

The jackpot drawing for Mega Millions will be held shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night. Both can be seen on WCCT Channel 20.

Put them together and Ct Lottery brass has something to celebrate. “This is the first time in the history of the Connecticut Lottery where both (jackpots) have been over 300 million at the same time,” said Tom Trella, the director of lottery games at the CT Lottery.

With the state facing a deepening budget crisis, Trella said that lottery revenue provides a boost to the bottom line. “The additional revenue it generates goes to the general fund,” and added that having two jackpots above $300 million adds to their business. “It really creates more excitement for our players and that’s what we want.”