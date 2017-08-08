× Danbury mayor out of surgery

DANBURY — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is out of surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain and recovering well, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Boughton went under surgery Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

The News-Times reports the epidermoid cyst was discovered during recent tests after Boughton suffered dizzy spells and headaches. He says the cyst is about the size of a lemon.

The 53-year-old Boughton is one of several people who have formed exploratory committees for a potential run for governor in 2018. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

Boughton is in his eighth, two-year term as mayor. He previously ran for governor in 2014 and for lieutenant governor in 2010.