NEWINGTON — Get ready to pull up for free coffee in two weeks.

Panera Bread‘s new Newington location on the Berlin Turnpike will offer free drinks for the first 500 customers on August 23. Those first 500 customers will get a Panera passport punch card which is good for 10 free coffees or teas, only at the drive thru.

The offer is in celebration of the location’s new drive thru at 3120 Berlin Turnpike. Doors open at 6 a.m.