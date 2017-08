HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford police said the suspect is in custody following a pursuit that began on Homestead Avenue that led to a minor accident with an uninvolved vehicle.

Police said the shooting took place in the North End and nobody was injured. Police said a gun was recovered.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Sigourney St closed. Shooting suspect in custody. Pursuit & Minor MVAx. Gun recovered. FVRT takes another gun off the street. pic.twitter.com/Op1OSCERYY — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 8, 2017

Sigourney (at 84 ramps) closed both directions for a half hour or so. pic.twitter.com/Y2sSXUKhVX — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 8, 2017