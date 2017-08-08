× Man arrested after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s buttocks at CT Post Mall

MILFORD — A New Haven man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman while she was shopping with her 6-year-old child Saturday.

The woman told police that Jose Luis Sahagun, 26, bumped into her at a kiosk while she was shopping with her child. Police said when she turned around she noticed there was no reason for Sahagun to bump her, but didn’t pay the interaction much attention.

The woman said shortly after, Sahagun bumped into her again and this time more forcefully and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the female turned around and believed the man purposefully bumped into her with his penis.

“The female then kept an eye on the male as he moved through the mall and began observing him interact with other unknowing females in the same manner. Mall security was contacted and kept an eye on the male until police arrived,” said police.

Sahagun is charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury. He was held on a $2,500 bond and will appear in a Milford courthouse on August 29.