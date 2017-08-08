× Mario Lopez, Mayor Erin Stewart hanging out on Twitter

NEW BRITAIN — Mayor Erin Stewart’s Twitter “request” was answered Tuesday as actor Mario Lopez stopped by to say hi.

On Monday, Stewart posted a photo of her holding a photo of Lopez, who is in town shooting a Lifetime movie.

Just hanging out with @MarioLopezExtra at city hall lol 😍 pic.twitter.com/hJhwaWzbR7 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) August 7, 2017

On Tuesday, Lopez dropped by and posted a video with Stewart to his Twitter account, titled “Youngest female Mayor in America…” Lopez was impressed that she was elected mayor when she was 26. Now 30, Stewart is running for re-election in the fall.

https://twitter.com/MarioLopezExtra/status/895050880596279301/video/1