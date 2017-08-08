× Meriden man facing deportation enters sanctuary inside New Haven church

NEW HAVEN — A Meriden man from Ecuador, scheduled to be deported Tuesday, has entered sanctuary in a New Haven church.

Marco Reyes had been living in Meriden since 1997 with his family. In 2007 Reyes was apprehended by ICE while vacationing with his family near the Canadian border by accident. Since 2016, he has consistently checked in with ICE and it was just last month when he was suddenly ordered to leave.

Reyes was supposed to leave from John F. Kennedy Airport Tuesday morning, but never arrived. FOX61 has confirmed that instead of leaving, Reyes is now receiving sanctuary inside the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church.

Sources say that there will be a rally for Reyes at the church this evening at 5 p.m.

Reyes seeking sanctuary inside a church comes only a few weeks after Nury Chavarria, another illegal immigrant set to be deported, sought asylum inside another church in New Haven. Chavarria was eventually granted stay after six days of living inside the church.

Senator Richard Blumenthal released the following statement regarding Reyes:

Yesterday, a hardworking Meriden father was ordered to report to the airport and leave the country. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/TGE5thpH62 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 8, 2017