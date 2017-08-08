× NTSB: Plane began losing altitude over runway before Danbury crash

DANBURY — Federal investigators said a plane that crashed near Danbury Municipal Airport last week had begun losing altitude while still over the runway.

The pilot of the Cessna 172S died four days after the July 30 crash. Two passengers were injured. No names have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report said the airport tower controller told investigators the aircraft lost altitude after takeoff while still over runway. The controller then saw the pilot appearing to correct the problem but the plane began a left roll, followed by a “full nose-up attitude, rolling to the left” before losing altitude and crashing in heavy brush about 1,000 feet from the end of the runway.

The weather was clear and there was just a light breeze at the time.

41.394817 -73.454011