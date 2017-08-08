Pet of the Week – Cutie B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Cutie B is a 2-month-old kitten who was abandoned and found in the sewer.

He was found with awful eye infections, an upper respiratory infection, and couldn't stop sneezing when he was first brought to the shelter.

He was not interested in eating due to his illnesses, but after a couple of weeks of medical treatment he got much better and has started eating like a normal kitten.

Cutie B is now neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped. His vet described him as "the sweetest boy ever!"

For more information on Cutie B or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

The CT Humane Society will be putting on a Diamond in the Ruff dinner and auction fundraiser on September 16. The fundraiser will include a multi-course meal with drinks, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth, and puppies greeting guests. Tickets are on sale at CThumane.org.