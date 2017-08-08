× Police: Escaped Ohio inmate kills himself in parent’s basement

ANTWERP, Ohio — The manhunt for an escaped inmate in Ohio is over, after police say he killed himself Monday.

Police say they found Branden Powell, 32, in his parents’ basement Monday night. Officers tried to bring him out, but he allegedly refused to follow their commands, eventually shooting and killing himself.

Powell was considered armed and dangerous after escaping from a prison transport van on Friday. While shackled and handcuffed, he managed to overpower a deputy and steal his gun.

Powell was indicted last month on allegations of first-degree rape, attempted rape and four sexual battery charges, according to an arrest warrant. He was arrested and booked last month.