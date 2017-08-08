× Quinnipiac students raise money for cafeteria worker with cancer

HAMDEN — The Quinnipiac University community is coming together to support a cafeteria worker who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Leyanda DaSilva, a Chartwells employee at the university’s cafeteria, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. The mother of three was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2014, and became cancer-free in 2016. Unfortunately, a recent check up revealed her cancer had returned and spread to her lymph nodes.

As a cherished member of the school’s community, many have come together to raise money for her cancer treatment.

Junior, Becca Denning, created a GoFundMe page when she heard of the news. The page has a goal of raising $2,000 to aid her in the expensive medical costs she will face.