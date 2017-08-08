× Sinead O’Connor living at New Jersey motel, says she’s suicidal

Troubled Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has posted an online video saying she’s suicidal — and living in a motel “in the arse end of New Jersey,” according to FOX News.

“I’m all by myself. And there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment … and that’s kind of pathetic,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U’’ singer said, weeping.

“I am now living in a Travelodge motel in the arse end of New Jersey” — Hackensack,” she said.

Read more here.