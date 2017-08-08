× Student found dead inside dorm room at Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN — A Southern Connecticut State University student was found dead in a campus apartment Sunday.

Ray Lucas, a junior and sports management major from New Jersey, was found dead in his North Campus apartment around 8:45 a.m., the school said in a statement sent to students.

“Ray was a vibrant and well-liked member of the campus community,” said SCSU President Joe Bertolino. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to his family and friends on this untimely loss.”

The school said the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined, but SCSU police said there is no evidence of foul play.