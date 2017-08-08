× Torrington woman charged in connection to man’s death in May

TORRINGTON — Police have charged a woman in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man in May.

On Monday, Torrington police said they arrested and charged Crystal Mahoney, 33, for the sale of narcotics.

Police said following a lengthy investigation, Mahoney’s charge of sale of narcotics which was heroin, was found to have been associated with the untimely death of Josh Buyak, 24, which had occurred on May 11.

Mahoney was held on a $150,000.00 bond. It unknown when she will appear in court.