University of New Haven listed among the elite colleges in the U.S.

WEST HAVEN –The University of New Haven was named one of the nation’s best colleges by The Princeton Review. This is the second year in a row that the university was included in the college guide.

“The recognition of the University of New Haven by The Princeton Review is an indicator of the university’s vibrant academics and the quality of our professors and student body,” said President Steven H. Kaplan in a statement. “The university is uniquely able to position our students for success.”

Fifteen percent of the domestic 2,500 four-year colleges are included in the publication, one of The Princeton Review’s most popular guides. Published annually since 1992, the ranking lists are based on The Princeton Review’s surveys of college students.

To learn more about the methodology in the “2018 Best 382 Colleges” guidebook, go here.