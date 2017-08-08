× Waterbury man arrested for stealing tires and rims off car

WATERTOWN – Police said they have arrested a man in connection with the theft of tires and rims removed from a car in Watertown in July of 2017.

On July 28, a Subaru parked overnight at an autobody shop on New Wood Road had the rims and tires stolen. Police said the car was found to be left on blocks. Video surveillance showed a man, operating a two tone Ford Escape, removing the rims around 2 a.m.

A few days later, rims and tires were found to be for sale on the website, ‘OfferUp’. The owner of the Subaru reported a distinctive mark on one rim which could be observed in the pictures online, according to police.

Police responded to the ad and arranged to buy the rims and tires on August 7 at an undisclosed location in Waterbury. The seller arrived to the location in the same two tone Ford Escape captured on video surveillance. The rims and tires were found to have the same distinctive mark as described by the owner, at which time police made the arrest.

Kristian Rivera, 30, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with larceny. Rivera posted the $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court on August 15.