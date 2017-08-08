× West Nile Virus found in Branford mosquitos

BRANFORD — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus were found last week in Branford.

The East Shore District Health Department made the announcement. They said the mosquitoes were collected on last Wednesday from the Holsey Avenue area in Branford.

In July, the state identified infected mosquitoes in West Haven, Greenwich, South Windsor, Stratford, and Westport.

In June, West Haven tested positive for the virus.

Positive findings are reported to local health departments and on the CAES website here.