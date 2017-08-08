× Woman charged with assaulting 78-year-old husband

SOUTH WINDSOR – Police said they arrested Yvonne Gudnaitis, 51, of South Windsor, on August 7 after obtaining an arrest warrant for assaulting her 78-year-old husband.

Gudnaitis’s charges stem from a complaint received earlier this month by a relative that she had struck the victim on the head repeatedly in July of 2017.

Gudnaitis is being charged with breach of peace and assault on an elderly person. She was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court September 29.