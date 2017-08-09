× 2 teens arrested after allegedly breaking into a Hartford home

HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two teenagers Wednesday morning after they allegedly broke into a home.

Hartford police said around 12:45 a.m., they responded to 116 Beacon Street after a resident in the home heard males voices and called police.

Police said when they arrived, they detained the two suspects who had gained access through a first floor window. The two suspects, according to police, were in possession of several items that were taken from the house as well as the car keys of the resident who called police.

Police said the suspects were also in possession of brass knuckles and pepper spray. One suspect arrested was Leonardo Ramirez, 18, of Hartford who is charged with home invasion, possession of a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree larceny, and criminal attempt of first-degree larceny.

The other suspect who is 16, has not been identified due to his age.