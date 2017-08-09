A nice couple of days to enjoy before more possible showers arrive Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday and Thursday will be top ten days, with lots of sun, low humidity and summer warmth. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s.

One area of question is Friday night into Saturday. Some of our computer models show a disturbance that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon, but neither of the weekend days look like washouts.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: 80s.

Saturday: Sun & clouds, chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms. High: Near 80.

